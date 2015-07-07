Ramos Pinto White Porto
Port
750 ml
One of the driest of white Portos, Ramos Pinto is crisp & refreshing. Serve chilled in a port glass, or over ice with tonic. Wonderful on a hot day. Always serve with toasted blanched almonds. Mmmmm!!
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Ramos Pinto 10 year old tawny experesses rich, intense flavor, with dried plums and prunes with notes of caramel; great to serve with a walnut tart.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine and straight-forward vintage character Port, the Ramos Pinot Collector's Port serves up fine flavors of ripe fruit, earthy, and caramel; excellent with mild blue cheeses.
93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The 20 year old Ramos Pintos Quinta do Bom-Retiro Tawny shows plenty of caramel, egg yolk and slightly salty character; full-bodied, with toffee, candied fruits and honey.
INCREDIBLE! If you are a fan of great ports you can't miss out on this tawny! Pleasing flavors of toffee & dried fruits with a touch of vanilla. Perfect compliment to Stilton & Gorgonzola cheeses.
This is the BEST RUBY PORT on the market! Big, voluptuous fruit flavors. Loaded with plums, caramel and licorice spice. Extremely long on the finish. Great wine!