Tolosa Winery Pinot Noir '09 – Pinot Noir

SILVER MEDAL, 2012 WORLD WINE CHAMPIONSHIPS AWARD. The stylish '09 Tolosa Pinot Noir offers a graceful look at the varietal; flavors show a range from tart, red fruit to bold, earthy notes.