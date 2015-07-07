Tolosa Winery Pinot Noir '09
Pinot Noir
750 ml
SILVER MEDAL, 2012 WORLD WINE CHAMPIONSHIPS AWARD. The stylish '09 Tolosa Pinot Noir offers a graceful look at the varietal; flavors show a range from tart, red fruit to bold, earthy notes.
SILVER MEDAL, 2012 WORLD WINE CHAMPIONSHIPS AWARD. The stylish '09 Tolosa Pinot Noir offers a graceful look at the varietal; flavors show a range from tart, red fruit to bold, earthy notes.
Tolosa No Oak Chardonnay shows up with fine purity; good weight on the palate and nice fruit in the finish; crisp aftertaste.