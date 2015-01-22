Sterling
Home/Red Wine/Pinot Noir/Sterling

Sterling

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $21.99
Silky cherry, plum, and rose character. Vibrant acidity balances the focused fruit flavors. 14.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-STRLING-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like