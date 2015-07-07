Sterling Vineyards Vintner's Collection
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Classic aromas and bright flavors of tropical fruit, citrus and honeydew melon, with intriguing hints of lemongrass.13.5% ABV
Black cherry and rich toffee aromas, followed by brambly berry flavors. The sweet scent of forest floor and rich cherry cobbler weave through the smooth, supple palate. The finale is rewarding.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A lot here to like, the fresh and aromatic '07 Sterling Vintner's Collection Riesling drinks exceedingly well; medium sweet in profile yet well balanced in execution.
The Sterling Vintner's Collection Zinfandel exhibits ripe fruit flavors and a soft palate; easy from start to finish; a great wine to pair with any hearty entrees.
Blackberry and ripe cherries supported by toasty vanilla and cocoa; smooth tannins with subtle elements of oak and spice.
The palate is very rich and balanced with supple tannins, blackberry, creamy cherry, and cassis.
California. Aromas of berry with cedar overtones. Rich flavor with spice, berries, and vanilla. 13% ABV
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Expresses youthful tannins and ripe blackberry and currant flavors. A beautiful polished wine.
The Sterling Vintner's Collection Meritage shows a little bit of Bordeaux magic from the New World; elegant and soft, with fine, red currant flavors.
A smooth red that shows zippy aromas and flavors, with a slight suggestion of wood. Soft in the finish.
The Sterling Vintner's Collection Sauvignon Blanc is a pleasant white wine with fresh citrus and lemon custard flavors; easy and dry in the finish.
Shows effusive blackberry and black cherry character. Fruity, smooth flavors that boast violet, vanilla and spice nuances.
Tropical fruit aromas, the Sterling Vintner's Collection Chardonnay displays flavors of melon and citrus. Lingering finish.
One of the valley's most consistent reds; medium bodied, soft tannins and pleasing flavors of cherry, blackberry, and raspberry. Hints of toasty oak from barrel aging lead to a long, silky finish.
California. 13.5% ABV
Californian. A silky fruit character of plum and cherry combines with hints of rose and cocoa. 13% ABV
A flavorful balance between pears, apples and citrus on the fruit side and liquid minerals on the acidity side with lovely smoothness. 14.5% ABV
Silky cherry, plum, and rose character. Vibrant acidity balances the focused fruit flavors. 14.5% ABV
Rich in texture and full in taste, with bursts of red fruit and chocolate notes. ABV 13.9%
Pleasant honeysuckle aromas and crisp pear flavors that are softened with subtle peach and citrus notes. 13.5% ABV