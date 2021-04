Louis Jadot – 2006 Volnay Clos de la Barre

91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Sexy and fine the endearing '06 Louis Jadot Volnay brings loads of dried strawberry flavors to the fore and continue to the wine's conclusion; youthful yet already fine-to-drink.