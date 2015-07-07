Louis Jadot
Mâcon-Villages
750 ml
Bergundy. Ripe, fruit flavors of green apples, candied fruit and melon. 13.5% ABV
Deep color with a multifaceted berry and red fruit bouquet, a full tannic structure and a mellow texture that carries into a lasting finish.
This deeply colored wine is redolent of red berries and is full-bodied yet delicate with a silky finish, unique characteristics imparted by the soil of Chambolle-Musigny.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Sexy and fine the endearing '06 Louis Jadot Volnay brings loads of dried strawberry flavors to the fore and continue to the wine's conclusion; youthful yet already fine-to-drink.
The Louis Jadot Chablis is fresh, light and crisp; tart apples, with light mineral are the markings of this wine.
Plump,juicy wine with bright aromas and flavors of strawberry and black cherry. it is medium-bodied, with typically high acid. Pair with light beef and white meat dishes.
The Louis Jadot Bourgogne Chardonnay is ripe with a firm and well-built palate; round and textured in the aftertaste.
Bright and sassy, the red-fruited Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages delivers fresh fruit on the palate; crisp and pretty in the finish, with berries and a hint of flowers.
A lively rose from a crafted selection of Gamay from the great Burgundy region.
France. Delicate floral aromas with hints of hazelnut. 13% ABV
Louis Jadot is one of Burgundy's top negociants; the Bourgogne Pinot Noir has bright red fruit flavors and a soft palate; pair with grilled rib lamb chops.
Medium-bodied, harmonious, with forward, plump fruit and a silky texture that is balanced by round, gentle tannins and an elegant structure. 12.8% ABV