La Crema Sonoma
Home/Red Wine/Pinot Noir/La Crema Sonoma

La Crema Sonoma

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $24.39
Sonoma Coast. Red cherry with spice and coffee aromas. 13.3% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companyla crema winery
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-LACR-PNTNR
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like