La Crema
Sonoma Coast Chardonnay
750 ml
From the second it's uncorked you're hit with strong aromas of lemon and apple with subtle hints of vanilla and butterscotch.
From the second it's uncorked you're hit with strong aromas of lemon and apple with subtle hints of vanilla and butterscotch.
Graceful. Balanced. Bright. On the nose, La Crema Sonoma Pinot Noir has hints of blood orange, Chinese five spice, and pipe tobacco. Black tea, raspberry and a dusting of cocoa in the mouth. Sweet fruit with well-defined tannins and bright acidity. Pairs well with seasoned red meat and poultry.
A nice blend of ripe cherry fruit combined with notes of mushrooms and forest floor; savory and complex.
The first Willamette Valley Pinot Noir from La Crema; truly a classic, elegant and focused fruit flavors with a noticable amount of the Burgundian spice; sleek and quite long in the finish.
La Crema has made a strong case for Monterey County Chardonnay; this wine has loads of sweet citrus and just a bit of oak; should be excellent with petrale in a tart citrus sauce.
A Beautiful Chardonnay with an intriguing interplay of lively citrus and subtle toasted oak notes; the palate is round and quite expressive with hints of roasted nuts and sweet butterscotch.
SILVER MEDAL, 2009 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Explosive and long on the palate, the full-flavored '07 La Crema Russian River Valley Pinot Noir doesn't know where to stop; long in the finish.
Fruity. Crisp. Classic. Flavors of fresh red berries, watermelon and mandarin orange are complemented by undertones of minerality.
Monterey. A lush palate layered with ripe pear, yellow plum and baking spices. 13.5% ABV
California. Aromas of lemon, nectarine and jasmine. Flavors of yellow plum, d'Anjou pear, tangerine and hazelnut. 14.5% ABV