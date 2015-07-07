La Crema

Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

750 ml

Graceful. Balanced. Bright. On the nose, La Crema Sonoma Pinot Noir has hints of blood orange, Chinese five spice, and pipe tobacco. Black tea, raspberry and a dusting of cocoa in the mouth. Sweet fruit with well-defined tannins and bright acidity. Pairs well with seasoned red meat and poultry.