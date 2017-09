Kim Crawford Pinot Noir '07

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $ 24.99

88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Bright and lively, the red-fruited '07 Kim Crawford shows balance, grace, and style; a hint of leather comes up on the palate and into the wine's finish; perky in the aftertaste.

