The J. Lohr Estates Falcon's Perch Pinot Noir is produced from cool climate grapes grown in select vineyards within and surrounding the Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands regions of Monterey County. This region has earned a well-deserved reputation for producing world-class Pinot Noir. Over the past decade, the introduction of Dijon clones of Pinot Noir, along with the old standby Pommard clone, has dramatically increased the quality of the varietal here. These newer clones are the backbone of this release of Falcon's Perch, named for the bird which had made its home in the lone pine tree among the vines, safeguarding the grapes from vertabrate pests while preserving the ecosystem’s natural balance. This wine has earned the Certified California Sustainable seal.