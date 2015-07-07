J. Lohr

Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml

The predominant sources for our J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon are our estate vineyard located directly opposite our J. Lohr Paso Robles Wine Center and two newer sites just to the north: the J. Lohr Sinclair Ranch and the J. Lohr Jones Ranch. The Seven Oaks vineyard was initially planted on its own rootstock, utilizing some of the original plantings from indigenous Estrella clones widely planted in Paso Robles. The soils in our vineyards vary from gravelly clay loam to limestone-based soils; over a relatively small parcel of land, and various rootstock and clonal combinations have been used to maximize the expression of each individual site. The different soil types and planting combinations add to the complexity of each Seven Oaks vintage. The J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon is dark and dense in color, showing a bright hue at release. Ripe fruit aromas of black cherry and currant are accented by notes of toasted pastry and dark roast coffee from the authentic barrel bouquet. Persistent high-toned red fruit strikes the palate, followed by bright acidity and a structure that is both dense and soft at once.