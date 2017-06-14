Argyle
Argyle

Pinot Noir Reserve | 750 ml
Wonderful cherry and earthy berry flavors give way to rich black fruit flavors. Deep and persistent.
Brand/companyargyle winery
Regionoregon
SkuRW-A43068-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

