Argyle
Sparkling Brut
750 ml
A complex, polished bubbly with real style & depth, offering a palette of tangy grapefruit & pretty vanilla flavors, with bread dough & spice nuances on the finish.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Light & vibrant, this is juicy with cherry & raspberry fruit, picking up a floral note.
Wonderful cherry and earthy berry flavors give way to rich black fruit flavors. Deep and persistent.
High class and refined, the red-fruted Argyle offers classic textures on the palate; juicy, with soft, sweet tannins, this wine delivers nicely in the finish.