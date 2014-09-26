Rosemount
Home/Red Wine/Merlot/Rosemount

Rosemount

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Black cherry and plum aromas with a hint of spice. Medium-bodied with flavors of plum, chocolate, and oak. 13% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-ROSMNT-MRLT
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like