Rosemount Chardonnay
Chardonnay
750 ml
One of the world's great standards, the Rosemount Estate looms large as a people pleasing wine; ripe, attractive, nicely built with lots of oak to drive it home; excellent weight on the palate.
One of the world's great standards, the Rosemount Estate looms large as a people pleasing wine; ripe, attractive, nicely built with lots of oak to drive it home; excellent weight on the palate.
Australian. A fruity Shiraz that brings all the layered tastes of "down under" to your glass. 14% ABV
Black cherry and plum aromas with a hint of spice. Medium-bodied with flavors of plum, chocolate, and oak. 13% ABV.
The Rosemount Cabernet is soft and ripe. Easy from start to finish with a decidedly pleasant, light-hearted personality.
Aromas of blackberry and red plum with hints of red currants and bay leaf. Ripe and juicy fruit flavors. 13.5% ABV.