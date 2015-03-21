Ridge
Home/Red Wine/Merlot/Ridge

Ridge

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $49.12
Elegant entry; full body, with black currant fruit, dried herbs, firm acid; red fruit and sweet oak in a lingering finish. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-RIDG-MRLT
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like