Ridge Estate Merlot
Merlot
750 ml
Succulent yet still elegant and classy Ridge Estate Merlot is 100% Monte Bello fruit, and delivers wonderful richness on the palate; sleek with velvety smooth tannins in the finish.
The Ridge Pagani Ranch Zinfandel expresses a very spicy, sweet blackberry nose; full body with rich cocoa and black fruits on the finish
This Zinfandel shows medium ruby color; red strawberry and rhubarb aromas; fine depth, medium bodied yet firm and well balanced on the palate.
Full-bodied with chalky tannins and deep flavors of bramble, blackberries, and fresh mint; sensuous, layered flavors that persist in a long finish.
A wine to enjoy now, the smooth and elegant Ridge East Bench Zinfandel exhibits up-front berries flavors with notes of black currant that stay nicely on the palate; soft, easy tannins in the finish.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Blustery and powerful, the weighty '00 Ridge Geyserville shows up with a very ripe, jammy presence; try this omnivorous wine with a hunter's stew with lots of black pepper!
Delightful! Big, bold, and dry with lots of raspberry and black cherry, medium-full body, delicate notes of spice. Great for any night of the week. 14.2% ABV
Elegant entry; full body, with black currant fruit, dried herbs, firm acid; red fruit and sweet oak in a lingering finish. 13.5% ABV
Full bodied, with structured tannins and lively acid; blackberry fruit, fennel, sweet toasty oak, crushed-rock mineral; a long, intense finish. 13.5% ABV
California. Jammy with raspberry, milk chocolate and mocha flavors, soft tannins, and a supple mouth feel. 13.95% ABV
The 1999 Napa Ridge Napa Cabernet is a full bodied red with wonderfull flavors of blackberry, spice, currant, and oak in the finish. Great with red meats and hearty cheeses.
The Canoe Ridge Expedition Cabernet is a very good value; pleasant red fruit aromas and flavors; medium bodied, soft on the palate; a good choice with oven roasted pork tenderloin.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine mix of ripe fruit and sweet oak, the '08 Goose Ridge Red Wine show just how well winemakers can fashion their wines; well balanced on all fronts.
The Shannon Ridge Wrangler Red is a fine, easy going wine; shows gentle red fruit flavors; bright and rascal-like in the finish.
The Napa Ridge Napa Chardonnay has wonderful citus, pear, and apple fruit flavors; the finish is clean and crisp, great with seafood and lighter fare.
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Wonderful balance, dark and rich; the '99 Pine Ridge Carneros Merlot has grapey, beefy, leathery currant flavors; supple and focused, with silky tannins; drink now through 2009.
A focused wine, yet not heavy, bringing to mind flavors of cassis, mint, wintergreen, blackberry and cloves that mingle with a-tad-coarse tannins in a harmonious ensemble; great Value!
Ripe and quite succulent; bright cherry, and black currant flavors with a touch of vanilla spice; GREAT VALUE!
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Kings Ridge Light and fragrant, with pretty rose petal overtones to the currant and berry fruit, finishing with delicate grip.
13.9% ABV.
California. Aromatic of toasty oak, vanilla and butter notes with the flavors of pears, apples, and spice.
American Lager. A distinctively fruity hop aroma with sweet, toasted grain flavor and a well-balanced, moderately hoppy finish. 4.0% ABV
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Uncommon class and breed. Loads of pretty fruit that are ripe and lasting to the finish.
Black cherry, vanilla, toasty oak and mint aromas; complex flavors of raspberry, black olive, licorice with chalky tannins; long finish with intriguing notes of pepper and spice.
Sonoma. Spicy oak with strawberry and fig jam to the nose. Focused cherry fruit, mint flavors. Refreshing acidity. 14.3% ABV
California. Aromas of cherry and raspberry fruits, wintergreen, savory herbs, barrel spice. Medium bodied with cherry fruit flavors and a mineral finish. 14.2% ABV.
Aromas of blackberry, red currant, barrel spice, and crushed minerals. Intense red fruit on the palate with balanced tannins.
Layered aromas of fresh red raspberry, blackberry pie and ripe cassis, this deep wine enraptures the senses with fragrant dried violet, gingersnap, dark cocoa and sweet basil impressions.
Lemongrass, honeydew and sweet tropical aromas; crisp and mouthwatering on the palate; lovely citrus and pear flavors.
Aromas of dark berries, vanilla and spice. Flavors include Bing cherry, raspberry and vanilla. 13.9% ABV.
The Hidden Ridge Cabernet is rich and sophisticated; ripe fruit and sweet oak flavors are wrapped up nicely in a complex mix of nuances!
Balanced bright acidity and spicy notes; rich texture and smooth tannins; blackberry, red plum and cedar are complemented by pomegranate, plum spice and dark chocolate on palate.
A beautiful, dry Rose with expressive floral aromas and a touch of sweetness; strawberry, summer fruits and a touch of spice abound; full flavored yet never sweet or cloying.
The Forefront Cabernet is firm and well built; nicely textured and relatively soft on the in the finish.
90 PTS Wilfred Wong. An active wine, this bright and complex Chardonnay offers a wild ride long and minerality in the finish.