Obsidian Ridge Red Hills – Cabernet Sauvignon

89 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '06 Obsidian Ridge Cabernet has attractive red and black currant fruit intermixed with notions of damp earth, licorice, and spice box; round, juicy, seductive.