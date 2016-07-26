Kendall-Jackson
Home/Red Wine/Merlot/Kendall-Jackson

Kendall-Jackson

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $23.99
Sonoma County mountain and hillside vineyards provide plum and black cherry flavors, and great tannins.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-KENDAMRLT-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like