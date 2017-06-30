Dark Horse
Dark Horse

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
California. Robust flavors of dark fruit layered with toasted oak, molasses, and brown spice. 13% ABV
SkuRW-DRKHRS-MRLT
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

