Dark Horse
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
New Zealand-style Sauvignon Blancs have become wildly popular for their bright flavors and ability to play well with cuisines from around the world.
Bringing together a carefully selected collection of California grapes, winemaker, Beth Liston has found a way to balance big fruit flavors with deep, dry, mouthwatering notes.
By using cutting-edge methods to blend, age, and ferment this varietal, Beth is able to deliver the signature velvety smooth fruit balance usually reserved for pricier Pinots. Grapes sourced from regions famous for inspiring the world’s obsession with Pinot Noir.
Winemaker, Beth Liston, knocked the dust off the traditional Chardonnay flavor profile to give this classic varietal a true Dark Horse makeover. Thanks to her signature mix of classic and innovative techniques, Dark Horse Chardonnay has made believers out of the very label-chasers who thought quality wine had to come at a price.
Our fearless winemaker, Beth Liston, set off around the globe with a plan: to source the most popular grapes from the regions that made them famous. She brought these super-fruits together to create a full-bodied red that’s clearly enjoyed some special attention. Always a shameless people-pleaser, the Big Red Blend is what happens when best-in-class flavors unite for good.
When the wine world turned its back on Merlot, winemaker Beth Liston was inspired to prove just what this flavor-packed Dark Horse is capable of. The biggest, boldest red in our collection is the result of her timing, instinct, and penchant for rule-breaking.
Don't let the pale pink fool you, this wine's only blushing from all the attention. Most bottles of Rosé are imported or created as small batch offerings, that means a premium price tag. Fortunately, Dark Horse winemaker, Beth Liston, decided to take summer by the grapes and create a fruit-forward, Provence-style Rosé that pairs perfectly with sunshine and backyard budgets.
Aromas of dried meat and dried herbs meet flavors of black pepper and dark chocolate. Medium to full body.