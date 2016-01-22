Verum
Home/Red Wine/Malbec/Verum

Verum

Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $25.99
Argentina. Verum Malbec truly expresses its unique Argentine Patagonia terror, showcasing fresh flavors of violets and red fruits with a lush mouthfeel. 13.9% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-VERUM-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like