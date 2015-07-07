Verum Patagonia Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
95 PTS WILFRED WONG. Amazingly refined, the very delicate '10 Verum Patagonia Pinot Noir adheres well to the principles of the varietal; striking and persistent on the palate; wild strawberry notes.
Argentina. Verum Malbec truly expresses its unique Argentine Patagonia terror, showcasing fresh flavors of violets and red fruits with a lush mouthfeel. 13.9% ABV.
Abundant, with racy fruit and excellent mineral notes. Shows just how special Patagonia is in the world of wines.