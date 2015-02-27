Skeleton
Home/Red Wine/Malbec/Skeleton

Skeleton

Malbec | 1 liter | Starts at $15.39
A burst of rich, fresh fruit on the palate, vibrant acidity, and a touch of oak, followed by a long, lingering finish. 14% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-SKELTN-MLBC
Size1 liter
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like