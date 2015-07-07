Skeleton
Malbec
1 L
A burst of rich, fresh fruit on the palate, vibrant acidity, and a touch of oak, followed by a long, lingering finish. 14% ABV
Austria. Buttery, scary goodness here. Plenty of lemon, citrus fruits. Great for a Halloween party. A bit of a sour grapefruit finish!
An anagram in honor of Charlie Piazza, this zippy bing cherry pie in a graham cracker crust, creamy Hershey's milk chocolate and a bit of toasted marshmallow not sweet but soft and round - balanced by juicy acidity, with a creamy caramello oak and a long cherry finish. Yummy s'mores with cherry jam.
An exciting Zinfandel that explodes with ripe berry flavors. Rich and enticing beginning to end.
Absolutely a kick butt ZINFANDEL. The Carol Shelton Monga Zinfandel is incredibly rich and powerful; shows bold, ripe berry flavors with loads of spice; intense and balanced in the finish.