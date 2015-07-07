Carol Shelton Pizazz Old Vine Zinfandel

Zinfandel

750 ml

An anagram in honor of Charlie Piazza, this zippy bing cherry pie in a graham cracker crust, creamy Hershey's milk chocolate and a bit of toasted marshmallow not sweet but soft and round - balanced by juicy acidity, with a creamy caramello oak and a long cherry finish. Yummy s'mores with cherry jam.