Little Black Dress

Divalicious Red | 750 ml
California. An expressive nose of ripe berries, black cherries and floral notes with a refined toasty accent. 13.5% ABV
SkuRW-LITBL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

