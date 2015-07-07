Little Black Dress
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A nicely conceived red, the firm and pleasing, black-fruited '08 Little Black Dress is a straight-forward, fine drinking wine; easy in the finish.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Smooth and dashing, plays up its peach flavors and is bright on the palate. Long and inviting in the finish.
The Little Black Dress Vin de Pays d'Oc Pinot Noir is a soft and smooth; roundish in the aftertaste.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2014 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Pleasingly varietal that is smooth and ripe on the palate and in the finish.
California. Floral perfume of sweet jasmine and orange blossom. Expressively fruity, bursting with a refreshing acidity. 12% ABV