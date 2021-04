Wente – Charles Wetmore Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml From $ 23.99

12 Bottle Case From $ 350.98 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

12 Bottle Case. Aromas of black tea and black cherry fruit . Subtle and well integrated vanilla oak and black olive aromas. Powerful yet silky tannins with a fruit filled mouthfeel. Balanced acidity, smooth yet lingering finish.