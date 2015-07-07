Wente
Morning Fog Chardonnay
750 ml
The Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay is pleasing and firm on the palte; steady and fine in the finish.
Aromas of cherry, strawberry and vanilla, with hints of toasted oak, earth and cigar box; flavors of black cherry and vanilla, undertones of earth and spice are followed by a long fruity finish.
Wente Vineyards is one of America's most known and respected wineries; the Merlot is soft and smooth, with red fruit flavors; pair with oven baked chicken.
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Bright and sassy, the perky '06 Wente Sauvignon Blanc delivers pristine ripe melon flavors; give the wine a good chill and enjoy with scallops.
Flavors of ripe black cherry and dark plum with undertones of coffee and spice. Rich,yet approachable tannins lead to a long, smooth finish.
The Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay is ripe and lasting on the palate; ripe fruit flavors, with accents of sweet oak in the finish.
12 Bottle Case. Aromas of black tea and black cherry fruit . Subtle and well integrated vanilla oak and black olive aromas. Powerful yet silky tannins with a fruit filled mouthfeel. Balanced acidity, smooth yet lingering finish.
This Pinot Noir is bright with crisp, natural acidity, delicate tannins and with a long fruity finish.
The Wente Riverbank Riesling is fresh and pretty; pleasing aromas and flavors of ripe apples and flowers with a note of citrus; persistent on the palate; slightly sweet in the finish.