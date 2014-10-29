Maggio
Maggio

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $14.49
Rich berry fruit with oak and vanilla notes. Medium body and gentle tannins. 13.0% ABV.
SkuRW-MAGGIO-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

