Maggio
Pinot Noir
750 ml
A perfect example of Lodi terroir, this Pinot expresses big fruit and ample richness for the varietal. 13.2% ABV.
A perfect example of Lodi terroir, this Pinot expresses big fruit and ample richness for the varietal. 13.2% ABV.
Un-oaked with a smooth and refreshing grapefruit undertone. 13.0% ABV.
Subtle and soft palate of berry and vanilla flavors along with a dried cherry finish. 13.0% ABV.
With hints of fig, fine cocoa, and licorice, this wine has a rich color with dark berry flavors and a lingering finish. Enjoy with hearty foods or rich stews.
Rich berry fruit with oak and vanilla notes. Medium body and gentle tannins. 13.0% ABV.