Caymus Vineyards Special Selection
Home/Red Wine/Cabernet Sauvignon/Caymus Vineyards Special Selection

Caymus Vineyards Special Selection

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml
California. Dark fruit nose of blackberry and currant that carry through the palate. 14% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-CAYVN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like