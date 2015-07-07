Caymus
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
California. Aromas of dark cherry, blackberry, and vanilla. Flavors of cocoa, blackcurrant fruit, and blackberry. 14.9% ABV
California. Aromas of dark cherry, blackberry, and vanilla. Flavors of cocoa, blackcurrant fruit, and blackberry. 14.9% ABV
Our Cabernets are a blend of wines from eight of the sixteen sub-appellations.
This wine has a signature style that is dark in color, with rich fruit and ripe, velvety tannins as approachable in youth as in maturity. Caymus farms Cabernet grapes in eight of Napas 16 sub-appellations, with diversification enabling the winery to make the best possible wine in a given year. This Cabernet offers layered, lush aromas and flavors, including cocoa, cassis and ripe dark berries.
2014 VINTAGE ONLY - Vibrant scent of dark cherry, blackberry, layered with notes of vanilla. Bright, balanced with cassis at the center, flourishes of cocoa and sweet tobacco. Drinks well now.
NEW RELEASE! This Cabernet is blended from wines from eight of the sixteen sub-appellations.
Opens up to reveal an earthiness, with brown spice, cigar box and ripe dark fruits that linger; long finish; opulent and rich, yet has a velvety quality with supple density.