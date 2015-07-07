Caymus

2015 Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml

This wine has a signature style that is dark in color, with rich fruit and ripe, velvety tannins as approachable in youth as in maturity. Caymus farms Cabernet grapes in eight of Napas 16 sub-appellations, with diversification enabling the winery to make the best possible wine in a given year. This Cabernet offers layered, lush aromas and flavors, including cocoa, cassis and ripe dark berries.