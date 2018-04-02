Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Ruffino Brunello di Montalcino Mazzi '04 – Brunello di Montalcino
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Ruffino Greppone Mazzi Brunello di Montalcino has a very dark color; deep aromas of dark fruits; blackberry and blueberry; full bodied, fine tannins with a long finish.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos