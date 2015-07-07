Ruffino
Prosecco
750 ml
Shows clean notes of apples, pears and citrus; clean and delicate on the palate with very fine beads throughout. 11% ABV
Golden apple, honeyed pear, and citrus notes with a touch of minerality. Medium-bodied with crisp acidity and satisfying finish. 12% ABV.
Italy. Clean notes of apple, citrus and pear with undertones of wisteria, hawthorn and elder. 11% ABV
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. Straight-forward and tasty, the frisky '99 Ruffino Chianti DOCG is a wine of resounding success. Bright and dashing, this is a great choice for a fine everyday meal!
Pleasantly sweet and fragrant with notes of peach and orange blossoms. Fresh refined bubbles with hints of elderberry and wisteria. 5.5% ABV
Italy. Fruity and floral aromatics, with hints of spice and hazelnut. Pleasantly fruity notes. Soft with a medium body. 13% ABV
The Ruffino Il Ducale is a fine, Toscana red; bright red fruits; an easy palate; and frisky in the aftertaste; bright red fruit flavors are quite supple and delicious, the prefect Pizza wine
The Ruffino Ducale Gold is a full-flavored Chianti Classico Riserva; ripe fruit and a dusting of oak are the key points of this wine.
Italy. Orvieto's fruity and floral bouquet is reminiscent of green apples and meadow flowers. This wine's smooth, refreshing flavors balance beautifully with its structure and acidity. Orvieto also offers a unique mineral character that comes from the chalky limestone soil called tufa. The finish is long and fragrant, with hints of almond.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Ruffino Greppone Mazzi Brunello di Montalcino has a very dark color; deep aromas of dark fruits; blackberry and blueberry; full bodied, fine tannins with a long finish.
Has super rich expression; it is well built and opulent with thick layers of spice, black fruits and espresso.