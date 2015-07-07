Ruffino

Orvieto Classico

750 ml

Italy. Orvieto's fruity and floral bouquet is reminiscent of green apples and meadow flowers. This wine's smooth, refreshing flavors balance beautifully with its structure and acidity. Orvieto also offers a unique mineral character that comes from the chalky limestone soil called tufa. The finish is long and fragrant, with hints of almond.