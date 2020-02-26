Francis Coppola Sofia – Brut Rosé
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Scents of floral highlighted by aromatic notes of tea leaves. Flavors of pomegranate, strawberries, peaches and clove.
More By Francis Coppola
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 1 year ago
CrispIt had a very soft flavor and yet tasted fresh and crispChristie J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Floral and fruity in taste, and beautifully packaged. Just right for summer sips.Floral and fruity in taste, and beautifully packaged. Just right for summer sips.RHRuksana H.