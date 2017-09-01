Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Louis Roederer

More By Louis Roederer

Saucey / Wine / Champagne & Sparkling / Brut

Louis Roederer – 2009 Cristal Brut

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

2009 VINTAGE ONLY; 97 PTS, WINE ENTHUSIAST - "The latest incarnation of this famous Champagne now comes from Roederer's own vineyards, a good portion of which are run on biodynamic lines. This still-young wine has great depth and richness, a beautiful balance between ripe fruit and crisp texture that make it alive, crisp and bright. As it matures, it will deepen and become even more intense."

More By Louis Roederer

You May Also Like

Often Bought With