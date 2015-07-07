Louis Roederer
Brut Premiere
750 ml
Both rich and powerful with flavors of ripe fruits and a final edgy texture. 12% ABV.
Flavors of stoned fruits, crystallized citrus peel, fresh almonds and sweet blossom. 12% ABV
2009 VINTAGE ONLY; 97 PTS, WINE ENTHUSIAST - "The latest incarnation of this famous Champagne now comes from Roederer's own vineyards, a good portion of which are run on biodynamic lines. This still-young wine has great depth and richness, a beautiful balance between ripe fruit and crisp texture that make it alive, crisp and bright. As it matures, it will deepen and become even more intense."
Wine Spectator-It???s graceful and ethereal in style, with beautiful interplay between the firm backbone of acidity, the soft, silky mousse, and the full flavor range.
Ripe fruits; white fruit (Pear Williams) and vineyard peach combined with more acid citrus zest notes; dried fruit prolonged by toasted notes; fruity notes are juicy and full-bodied, and become red (f
97 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '04 is a powerful, structured Cristal layered with considerable fruit. This vintage has come together beautifully & is shaping up to be a truly great, monumental Champagne.