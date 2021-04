Gruet – Blanc de Noirs

750 ml From $ 24.98 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

#43 TOP 100 OF 2011, 90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The Gruet Blanc de Noirs, is elegant and focused; creamy vanilla and apple aromas; rich yet crisp flavors of baked pear and cinnamon bread.