Gruet
Blanc de Noirs
#43 TOP 100 OF 2011, 90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The Gruet Blanc de Noirs, is elegant and focused; creamy vanilla and apple aromas; rich yet crisp flavors of baked pear and cinnamon bread.
Brut Rosé
This nearly garnet Rose, like all our non-vintage sparkling wines, is aged 24 months en tirage. It has a lovely, bright floral bouquet with hints of strawberry, raspberry, and cherry. On the palate, it is rich and fruity in a dry, Brut style. The flavor of berries continues on the palate, revealing more strawberry, raspberry, cherry.
Rosé
Pronounced aromas of black cherries and Fraise de Bois with a hint of Bosc pear. On the palate, notes of black cherry, fresh strawberry and delicate rose petals integrate seamlessly with mouthwatering acidity, a touch of minerality and hint of peach.