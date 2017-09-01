George Dickel – Barrel Select Tennessee Whisky

George Dickel Barrel Select Whisky is one of our finest liquids, for the truly discerning drinker. Only 10 barrels are hand-selected by our distiller for this small-batch, handcrafted whisky. Aged between 10 and 12 years, a combination of chilled charcoal mellowing and our unique aging process form a smooth, premium whisky that stands in a class all by itself. George Dickel Barrel Select Whisky features a perfectly balanced, rich and silky taste with hints of vanilla, spice and charcoal. Simply enjoy neat or with iced water on the side. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Barrel Select Whisky. Please drink responsibly.