George Dickel – 9 Year Black Barrel Select Whisky

750 ml From $ 51.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Experience smoothness and depth that only time and quality craftsmanship can imbue with George Dickel Hand Selected Barrel 9 Year Old Tennessee Whisky. Cascade Hollow Distillery has set aside a limited number of barrels holding our most precious and richly complex whisky at peak periods of maturation. As our whisky ages and mellows, each barrel imparts its own unique taste and aroma, ensuring that no two are the same. Exceptional in taste and aged at least 9 years, this hand-selected, handcrafted whisky is a testament to Tennessee whisky's rich and bold character. Simply enjoy neat or with iced water on the side. Includes one 103 proof 750 mL bottle of George Dickel Hand Selected Barrel 9 Year Old Tennessee Whisky. Please drink responsibly.