George Dickel – Bottled in Bond

Rooted in authenticity, quality, and truth, George Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky is reflective of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.’s commitment to honestly producing quality whisky. This limited release offers a bold and balanced profile highlighted by tastes of light honey, apple, warm spices and a touch of smoke. This 100 proof whisky has been matured for 13 years in oak barrels that lend depth and complexity, while boasting the balanced fruit-forward notes George Dickel is known for. This whisky is best served neat, on the rocks or with sugar, bitters and an orange twist for a classic Old Fashioned cocktail.





“Bottled In Bond” is a label for American-made distilled beverages that follow a set of legal regulations originally laid out in the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. As a reaction to widespread adulteration in American whisky, the act guaranteed a spirit’s authenticity. These spirits must be aged in a federally bonded warehouse under U.S. government supervision for at least four years, bottled at 100 proof and labeled with the identity of the single distillery where they were distilled, and, if different, where they were bottled. Distilled and charcoal mellowed at Cascade Hollow Distillery, our Bottled in Bond whisky is one-of-a-kind. Please drink responsibly.