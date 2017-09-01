George Dickel – Single Barrel

George Dickel Single Barrel Aged 15 Years Tennessee Whisky offers a one-of-a-kind experience for the most discerning drinker. Cascade Hollow Distillery has set aside a limited number of barrels holding our most precious and richly complex whisky at peak periods of maturation. Each barrel is bottled by hand at cask strength with minimal filtering, but no two barrels offer the same flavor. Unique in taste and aged at least 15 years, this handcrafted superior whisky stands in a class all by itself. Simply enjoy neat or with iced water on the side. George Dickel discovered that his whisky made in the cold winter months tasted smoother. Today, we follow his tradition by chilling our whisky before filtering it through sugar-maple charcoal. We believe our unique chilled filtration process makes a fine whisky, and we hope that you'll agree. Please drink responsibly.