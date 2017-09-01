George Dickel – No. 1 White Corn Whisky

George Dickel No. 1 White Corn Whisky offers depth, range and personality with a consistently mellow taste. George Dickel No. 1 is the foundation where all of George Dickel handcrafted corn-based whiskies begin. Crafted from the same mash bill as our No. 8, No. 12 and Barrel Select whiskies and then finished with the signature Dickel "Chill Charcoal Mellowing" process, our No. 1 foundation recipe is one of the finest un-aged whiskies around. Simply mix with lemon juice, pineapple juice, simple syrup and ginger beer for a sweet and tangy Tennessee Roots cocktail. Includes one 91 proof 750 mL bottle of No. 1 White Whisky. Please drink responsibly.