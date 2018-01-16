Laphroaig – Quarter Cask Single Malt Scotch

3 years ago

Smooth, excellent bourbon. Maybe not for frat boys or anyone trying to impress others, just a good drinking whiskey. For that matter, most ANY bourbon is better than the so-many bilge-water "in" drinks.

