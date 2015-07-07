Laphroaig
10 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Product of Scotland. Aromas of toffee, iodine, peat, and heather with dried cherries, peaches and dried heather. 104 Proof
A Fully Natural color with no caramel added, it is sparkling gold with layers of color - arising from different maturations and oils mixing together.NOSE: Peat first, then ripe red fruits from the PX and Oloroso casks. A hint of dryness next from the American oak with a long lingering florally finish - Marzipan and even limes at the end.PALATE: This full bodied whisky is initially sweet up front- matching the nose, then the classic dry, peaty, ashy flavors come bounding in followed by a lovely rich finish arising from the rich fruits of the European casks.96 Proof Single Malt Scotch
The richest ever Laphroaig. Lore, meaning the passing of a skill or tradition through word of mouth, is the story, encapsulating the craft passed down to generations over 2 centuries.
Aged in bourbon barrels, before transferring into quarter casks, and a third maturation in Oloroso Sherry European oak butts.
Marry together the sherried, oaky flavors from the 2nd fill European Oak Oloroso Sherry Casks with the creamy, smooth, sweet flavors from the ex American Oak Bourbon barrels the result is heaven!
Autumn gold in color, soft velvety taste moderates the classic Laphroaig peat character. The finish is creamy with zesty orange.
GOLD MEDAL 2007 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Big peaty single malt with a smooth finish.
GOLD MEDAL SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION Laphroaig 15 Year old is full of rich, smoky, peaty flavors with a very smooth finish.
DOUBLE GOLD 2012 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Full-bodied, Single Islay malt bottled at natural distillery strength.
Soft, sweet and spicy aromas live harmoniously, with a rich oak sweetness that fills the mouth, derived from 18 years of barrel aging. ABV 48%