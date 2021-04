Glenmorangie – Taghta Single Malt Scotch

750 ml From $ 184.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Glenmorangie's innovative Cask Masters program has created the first "crowd sourced" scotch with 5 stages of fan voting. Taghta is an extra matured single malt scotch in Manzanilla casks.