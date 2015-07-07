Glenmorangie Private Edition
Tüsail Scotch
750 ml
Glenmorangie Tusail has rich rustic flavors of nut toffee, sweet barley malt, ginger, cinnamon molasses and dates, complementing the familiar Glenmorangie notes of peaches, oranges and smoked pears.
Glenmorangie
Pioneering Collection Single Malt Scotch
100 ml
The Pioneering Collection 4-pack includes a 100ml of the 10 year Original, La Santa 12 year, Quinta Ruban 12 year & Nectar D'Or 12 year cask finishes!
Glenmorangie
Taghta Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Glenmorangie's innovative Cask Masters program has created the first "crowd sourced" scotch with 5 stages of fan voting. Taghta is an extra matured single malt scotch in Manzanilla casks.
Glenmorangie
10 Year Single Malt Scotch
1.75 L
The leading malt in Scotland with a flavorful taste, that is accented by hints of peat, honey, and a rich smooth finish. This pack is a special tribute to the British Open.
Glenmorangie Private Edition
Finealta Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Lightly peated and matured in American white oak and sherry oloroso casks, the resulting whisky has a depth and distinction that captures the essence of the early 20th century.
Glenmorangie
Astar Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
FIVE STARS-HIGHEST RECOMMENDATION-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009 Big, assertive palate, exceptional spice and pepper flavors with compensating sweet vanilla. The finish is long with with hints of spice.
Glenmorangie Private Edition
Milsean Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
A highly collectible and limited product for connoisseurs: the 7th release of Glenmorangie Private Edition series. To reveal new flavors and aromas, former red wine casks were sourced from Portugal